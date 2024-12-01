Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $327.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $281.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.