Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

