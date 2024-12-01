Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,196 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.