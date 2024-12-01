BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 3,914,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,931,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $573.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 75.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 26.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

