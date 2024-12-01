Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.66.

BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $4,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 37.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,404,895 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,582,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,004,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $973.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.64.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

