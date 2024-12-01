Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.66.
BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF
Institutional Trading of Bitfarms
Bitfarms Price Performance
NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $973.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.64.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.