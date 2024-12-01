Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,237.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,091.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

