Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,294 shares of company stock worth $16,944,095. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

