Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $8.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 96,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

