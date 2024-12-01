Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $8.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.19.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
