Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $112.20

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 55.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

