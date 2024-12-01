Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

