Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nextdoor and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bumble 1 14 3 0 2.11

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Bumble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nextdoor and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -53.23% -19.42% -16.78% Bumble -54.19% 3.31% 2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Bumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.25 -$147.76 million ($0.32) -7.59 Bumble $1.05 billion 0.89 -$4.21 million ($4.89) -1.78

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bumble beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

