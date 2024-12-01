Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 3,005.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camtek were worth $26,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

