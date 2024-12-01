Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.43.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
