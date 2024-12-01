Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $23.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 576,726 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

