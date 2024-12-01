Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $514.55 and last traded at $514.55. 5,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 64,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.97.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,283.48. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $502,497.63. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,313 shares of company stock worth $1,780,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

