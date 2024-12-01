Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,882,801.43. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,345 shares of company stock worth $3,897,255 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $202.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

