Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,035,831 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Rivian Automotive worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 1,039,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,388,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

