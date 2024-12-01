Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $55.82 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $55,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 139.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.97 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

