Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $55.82 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $55,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 139.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas
In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.97 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.62.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
