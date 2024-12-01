Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,020.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

