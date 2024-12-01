Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

CNK opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The business had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

