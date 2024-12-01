Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $358.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.10.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 567.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 83.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

