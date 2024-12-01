Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 186,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.04 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,107.11, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $567,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,794.96. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $98,728.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $161,746.74. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.