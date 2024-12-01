Citigroup Inc. Purchases 22,667 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

