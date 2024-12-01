Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,577 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 311.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $224.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

