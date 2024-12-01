Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $123.30 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

