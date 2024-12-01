ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 5.0 %
CLRO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
ClearOne Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.