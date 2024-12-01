CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

