Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codexis news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,435,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,798,900. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $372.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

