Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $56,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 130,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 123.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 255.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.