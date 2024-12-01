Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $533.77 million, a PE ratio of -210.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,066.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

