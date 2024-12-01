Comparing Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) & Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene -8,556.77% -1,106.30% -85.11% Nurix Therapeutics -313.65% -63.39% -41.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 3 1 3.25 Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 14 0 2.93

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clene and Nurix Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Clene currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Clene has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clene and Nurix Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $650,000.00 53.76 -$49.50 million ($5.28) -0.79 Nurix Therapeutics $76.99 million 20.34 -$143.95 million ($2.91) -7.60

Clene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clene beats Nurix Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company also develops CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to support wound healing; and CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease and to provide immune support for symptom resolution. In addition, it markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It is also developing NX-0479/GS-6791, a IRAK4 degrader for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Seagen Inc. co-development and co-commercialization for multiple drug candidates. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

