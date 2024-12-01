Comparing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -457.85% -36.82% -32.48% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $22.04 million 358.36 -$157.77 million ($0.81) -45.06 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IonQ and Web Blockchain Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 3 0 2.75 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 52.05%. Given Web Blockchain Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Web Blockchain Media is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Web Blockchain Media

(Get Free Report)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

