Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $221.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,629.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,720,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,642,906.20. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,284 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

