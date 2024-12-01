Contrasting Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowman Consulting Group and Aeries Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.94%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Aeries Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $346.26 million 1.39 -$6.62 million ($0.79) -34.67 Aeries Technology $72.85 million 0.58 $15.66 million $0.47 2.02

Aeries Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeries Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group -2.62% 3.76% 1.71% Aeries Technology -3.60% -3.80% -5.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Aeries Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

