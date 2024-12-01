Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 700723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.1%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452,790 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

