Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BASE. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,448 shares of company stock worth $180,742. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Couchbase by 242.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 88,068 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Couchbase by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

