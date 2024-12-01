CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $345.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average of $313.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.