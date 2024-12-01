CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $350.16 and last traded at $348.23. 1,087,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,000,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.59.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.