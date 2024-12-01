CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $422.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $176.56 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after purchasing an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

