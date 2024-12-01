Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after buying an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 371,039 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 87.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 12.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,622. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

