Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Samsara alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Samsara Trading Down 0.5 %

IOT stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,695 shares of company stock valued at $85,445,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.