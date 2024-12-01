Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 836,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FMC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.5% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

FMC opened at $59.09 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

