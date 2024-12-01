Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Safehold by 14.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after buying an additional 345,661 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

