Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.