Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $88,971.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares in the company, valued at $967,848.66. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.