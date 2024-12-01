Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $185.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.26. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $161.54 and a one year high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.