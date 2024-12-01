Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,306 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elme Communities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,505 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.97%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

