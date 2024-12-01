Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.96.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 37.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Datadog by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

