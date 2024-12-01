Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. 3,708,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,879,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

