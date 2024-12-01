Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 11,412 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 590,946 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $315,000.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

